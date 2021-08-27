Judge Rules Florida Governor Cannot Ban School Mask Mandates

Judge Rules Florida Governor Cannot Ban School Mask Mandates

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoSchool districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis' order is...

Full Article