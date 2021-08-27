Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after stint with Juventus
Published
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be heading to Machester City despite initial reports that he would be joining the club...Full Article
Published
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be heading to Machester City despite initial reports that he would be joining the club...Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo , Is Returning to, Manchester United.
The Premier League giant made the announcement on Aug...
Manchester United have dramatically confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. It means he will be moving to England..