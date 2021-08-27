Hurricane Ida: Hurricane watch in effect for New Orleans as Ida heads for Gulf Coast
"By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm," said Louisiana's governor.Full Article
Only isolated thunderstorms Friday night, with lower rain chances into the weekend and highs near 90 degrees. The forecast is for a..
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida prompted a hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of..