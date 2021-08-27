Brown dwarfs are astronomical objects with masses between those of planets and stars. The question of where exactly the limits of their mass lie remains a matter of debate, especially since their constitution is very similar to that of low-mass stars. So how do we know whether we are dealing with a brown dwarf or a very low mass...Full Article
Unravelling The Mystery Of Brown Dwarfs
Science Daily