Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack
Published
While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members who were killed, the family of US Marine Rylee McCollum...Full Article
Published
While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members who were killed, the family of US Marine Rylee McCollum...Full Article
US Marine Rylee McCollum, 20, has been identified as one of the US service members killed in the terror attack at the Kabul..
ABC News has confirmed the identities of several service members killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Hamid Karzai..