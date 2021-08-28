We've all had those moments in life when things seem to never go your way. It happens to everyone and sometimes there's nothing you can do but take comfort in the fact of knowing it happens to most of us.Full Article
27 Instances of Life Giving People the Middle Finger
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Implications Of Xi’s Revival Of Maoist Slogan ‘Common Prosperity’ – Analysis
By Willy Wo-Lap Lam*
**Introduction**
The Chinese President Xi Jinping has masterminded a major policy shift..
Eurasia Review