US military drone strikes the Islamic State in Afghanistan
Published
The strike killed its intended target in the Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, US military officials said Friday.Full Article
Published
The strike killed its intended target in the Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, US military officials said Friday.Full Article
The US military said that it had carried out a drone strike against a ‘planner’ of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which..
The strike killed its intended target in the Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, US military officials said Friday.