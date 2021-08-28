US carries out Afghanistan drone strike as Kabul evacuation effort enters final stretch
Published
The US military carried out an unmanned airstrike against what it said was an ISIS-K planner in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar...Full Article
Published
The US military carried out an unmanned airstrike against what it said was an ISIS-K planner in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar...Full Article
British ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow says it is 'time to close this phase' of the evacuation effort
There are reports of two blasts in the final phases of the evacuation effort in Afghanistan