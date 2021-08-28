Hurricane Ida: thousands evacuate from New Orleans as storm bears down
Category 4 storm forecast to make landfall on Sunday, 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, as mayor warns: ‘Time is not on our side’Full Article
Thousands on the south coast of the US are bracing themselves before Hurricane Ida is expected to slam ashore this weekend.
Only isolated thunderstorms Friday night, with lower rain chances into the weekend and highs near 90 degrees. The forecast is for a..