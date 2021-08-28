Marine Nicole Gee identified as one of the US service members killed in Kabul
Published
The Marine captured cooing over a rescued Afghan infant last week was identified as one of the 13 US service members slaughtered in...Full Article
Published
The Marine captured cooing over a rescued Afghan infant last week was identified as one of the 13 US service members slaughtered in...Full Article
US Marine Rylee McCollum, 20, has been identified as one of the US service members killed in the terror attack at the Kabul..