Microsoft might not deliver Windows 11 updates to PCs with old CPUs
Published
Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU..Full Article
Published
Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU..Full Article
Genuine limitation or covering its ass? Unclear.
Microsoft announced its Windows 11 minimum hardware requirements in June and clarified that only Intel 8th gen, beyond CPUs were..