Delta Variant Doubles Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalization Compared To Alpha Variant

Delta Variant Doubles Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalization Compared To Alpha Variant

Eurasia Review

Published

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant have approximately double the risk of hospitalisation compared with those infected with the alpha variant, a study of more than 40,000 cases from England between 29 March and 23 May 2021, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has confirmed.

The risk of attending...

Full Article