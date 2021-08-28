Delta Variant Doubles Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalization Compared To Alpha Variant

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant have approximately double the risk of hospitalisation compared with those infected with the alpha variant, a study of more than 40,000 cases from England between 29 March and 23 May 2021, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has confirmed.
The risk of attending...
