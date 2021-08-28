Six of Robert Kennedy's kids condemn decision to parole assassin Sirhan Sirhan
Published
Most of RFK's living children call to reverse recommendation to free Sirhan, a Palestinian Christian who killed RFK alledgedly due to...Full Article
Published
Most of RFK's living children call to reverse recommendation to free Sirhan, a Palestinian Christian who killed RFK alledgedly due to...Full Article
Six of Robert F. Kennedy's nine surviving children are speaking out against a California panel's recommendation that their father's..