Taliban Victory Threatens To Be A Double-Edged Sword For Pakistan And China – Analysis

Taliban Victory Threatens To Be A Double-Edged Sword For Pakistan And China – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

Pakistani efforts to exploit the Taliban victory in Afghanistan threaten to reinforce ultra-conservative inclinations in Pakistan itself, the world’s second-most populous Muslim majority country, long accused of supporting militant religious groups.

The notion that religious ultra-conservatism may not remain contained to...

Full Article