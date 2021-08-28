Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins carted off with left knee injury in preseason finale
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins clutched his left knee after being tackled on a screen pass and was carted to the locker room...Full Article
Dobbins was injured on Baltimore's first drive of the night