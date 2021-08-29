Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins carted off with left knee injury, set for tests Sunday
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is set to have his left knee injury evaluated Sunday after he was carted to the locker room...Full Article
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins clutched his left knee after being tackled on a screen pass and was carted to the locker..
