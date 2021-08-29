Britain, France to propose Kabul safe zone for people trying to flee Afghanistan
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that France and Britain would propose a safe zone in Kabul, Afghanistan, that would help...Full Article
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that France and Britain would propose a safe zone in Kabul, Afghanistan, that would help...Full Article
Less than 48 hours after the deadly explosion outside Kabul’s airport, U.S. military forces retaliated with a drone strike Friday..
UK Government Pressured to Reveal, Plan to Help Refugees of Afghanistan.
UK Government Pressured to Reveal, Plan to Help..