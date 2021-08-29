Texas Anti-Mask 'Freedom Defender' Caleb Wallace Dies Of COVID-19
“Whether he was a hardcore conservative or not, he was an amazing man," his wife, Jessica Wallace, said of the 30-year-old father of...Full Article
Caleb Wallace, who helped organise a Freedom Rally to protest “government control” had avoided seeing any doctors when he got..
An anti-mask advocate is dead of COVID-19.