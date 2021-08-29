Hurricane Ida intensifies to Category 4 strength
Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on track for a potentially devastating landfall on the Louisiana coast.Full Article
Hurricane Ida is a very dangerous storm that will gain significant strength over the next 48 hours to become a category 4..