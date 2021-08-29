Powerful and dangerous' Hurricane Ida on verge of landfall in Louisiana
Hurricane Ida was on the verge of making landfall in the United States on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm that could...Full Article
Roads have turned into rivers in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the powerful Hurricane Ida prepared to make landfall.
The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" hurricane Sunday.