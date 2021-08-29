College football scores, schedule, games today: Illinois and UCLA impress, plus NCAA top 25 rankings
Published
NCAA football scores, updates and highlights from the teams in action during Week 0 of the 2021 seasonFull Article
Published
NCAA football scores, updates and highlights from the teams in action during Week 0 of the 2021 seasonFull Article
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the teams in action during Week 0 of the 2021 season
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the teams in action during Week 0 of the 2021 season