Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana: Live updates
Published
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. Follow here for the latest forecast and updates on the storm's path.Full Article
Published
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. Follow here for the latest forecast and updates on the storm's path.Full Article
Gov Edwards updates following Ida landfall
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the..