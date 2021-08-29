Fauci 'certain' Americans will need COVID-19 booster shots
Anthony Fauci said that the White House was moving ahead with plans to give out the boosters eight months after people received their...Full Article
Ignoring a plea by the WHO to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot, the U.S. is working to give..
On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Chief Biden Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans don’t need to get..