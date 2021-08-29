Reports That Turkey Poised To Recognize Taliban As Afghanistan’s Government

NATO member Turkey is reportedly nearing a deal to recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government and operate the Kabul airport in partnership with Qatar, paving the way for the Islamist group to attract foreign aid and investment.
The agreement is awaiting approval by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will be finalized...
NATO member Turkey is reportedly nearing a deal to recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government and operate the Kabul airport in partnership with Qatar, paving the way for the Islamist group to attract foreign aid and investment.