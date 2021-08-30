Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana; knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off…Full Article
Hurricane Ida made landfall on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large part of the Gulf Coast 16 years ago. Volunteers..