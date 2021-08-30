New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death
New Zealand on Monday reported its first coronavirus vaccine death. A health board that monitors vaccine safety said a woman died from myocarditis after taking the Pfizer vaccine.…Full Article
New Zealand has reported its first death linked to the Pfizer vaccine after a woman suffered a rare side effect.
New Zealand is battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 after nearly six months of being virus free. It reported 53..