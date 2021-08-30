Ida weakens to tropical storm after knocking out power to New Orleans
Over 200 people were in "imminent danger" in Jefferson Parish after a levee failed, the National Weather Service said.Full Article
Two Massachusetts college students are riding out Ida on campus in New Orleans.
Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana without mercy on Sunday, making landfall as a Category 4 storm and maintaining that windspeed for..