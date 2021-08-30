North Korea Appears To Have Resumed Nuclear Operations

Watch VideoNorth Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
The annual report by the International Atomic Energy...
