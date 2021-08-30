Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Published
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve...Full Article
Published
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve...Full Article
Watch VideoThe United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to..