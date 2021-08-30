Abbas, Gantz Hold High-Level Talks Urged By U.S.

Watch VideoIsrael's defense minister has held talks with the Palestinian president in the occupied West Bank, the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years, officials said.
Sunday's meeting between Benny Gantz and Mahmoud Abbas signaled a possible shift of direction after the near-complete breakdown of...
