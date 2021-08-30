As many as 5 rockets were fired on Kabul airport, US official tells CNN
Published
As many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday local time, a US official told CNN.Full Article
Published
As many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday local time, a US official told CNN.Full Article
Footage obtained by CNN shows the car believed to have been used to launch a rocket attack near Kabul airport in Afghanistan. As..
By Sayed Salahuddin
At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international..
By Ken Bredemeier
The number of people evacuated from Kabul will change from day to day, President Joe Biden said in a..