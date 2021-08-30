Afghanistan turns into central tumour of new cancer

Afghanistan has turned into a place where the new Islamic State is being built, Syrian writer Omar Yousef Suleiman said in an interview with French weekly Le Point. The most dangerous of all migrations has nothing to do with the insignificant migration of the Afghans, which, in the wake of the Syrian wave of refugees, is poised to overwhelm Europe. It is the outflow of religious fanatics from the Middle East to Afghanistan that appears to be the most dangerous of all migrations, Omar Yousef Suleiman believes. According to his sources, about 5,000 of 30,000 Islamic State* fighters have already moved over to Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia continues praising Afghanistan as the only country where all Sharia norms are fully observed. Therefore, tens of thousands of young people, inspired with ideas of Islam, are ready to go to fight for faith in this Central Asian state. At the same time, ISIS* soldiers have weapons, military knowledge and, most importantly, far-reaching connections in Pakistan, where the Islamist underground is developed.