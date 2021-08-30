The entire city of South Lake Tahoe is under orders to evacuate, forcing thousands to flee as fire races toward the lake.The new orders for people to immediately evacuate included part of the tourist city of South Lake Tahoe and...Full Article
California wildfires: Entire city of South Lake Tahoe ordered to evacuate
