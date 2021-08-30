China Limits Children To 3 Hours Of Online Video Gaming Per Week

Watch VideoChina is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector.
Minors in China can only play games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays...
