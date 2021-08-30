What's in an ad? Dissecting the parties' early campaign messaging
The three main parties are now into their third week of making pitches to the public, and have released a series of advertisements trying to get their messages across. CTVNews.ca picked three similar 30-second ads released by the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP, and spoke with marketing strategists and experienced political advertisers about what the ads signal about the intended messages and strategies of each campaign.Full Article