Thousands forced to flee Lake Tahoe as California's Caldor Fire rages
Published
The Caldor Fire, burning since Aug. 14, has damaged more than 600 structures with at least 18,000 more under threat.Full Article
Published
The Caldor Fire, burning since Aug. 14, has damaged more than 600 structures with at least 18,000 more under threat.Full Article
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency on Monday in response to the ongoing Caldor Fire.
Emergency management officials warned all residents on the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin to evacuate Sunday night, and a..