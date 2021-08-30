Steve Cohen Says Javier Baez, Mets 'Hit the Third Rail' with Thumbs-Down Gesture
Published
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen weighed in on the controversy surrounding his third-place team in the National League East. "These are...Full Article
Published
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen weighed in on the controversy surrounding his third-place team in the National League East. "These are...Full Article
A few players’ thumbs-down gesture and Javy Baez’s comments Sunday that is was meant to symbolically boo critical fans is big..