The last US soldier leaves Afghanistan
Published
Major General Chris Donahue was last aboard the final flight before the Taliban took Kabul airport.Full Article
Published
Major General Chris Donahue was last aboard the final flight before the Taliban took Kabul airport.Full Article
America's 20-year war in Afghanistan has finally come to an end. A giant C-17 transport laden with troops and the US ambassador..
Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, N.C., was the final soldier to leave..