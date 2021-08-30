South Lake Tahoe casinos begin closing gaming operations as Caldor Fire intensifies
Published
Operators of the four major casinos in South Lake Tahoe began closing portions of their gaming floors Monday after fire officials in...Full Article
Published
Operators of the four major casinos in South Lake Tahoe began closing portions of their gaming floors Monday after fire officials in...Full Article
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Some 14,000 firefighters facing changing weather conditions battled more than a dozen large..