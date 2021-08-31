Watch VideoThe United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older...Full Article
Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America's Longest War
