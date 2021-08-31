California Fire Approaches Lake Tahoe After Mass Evacuation

Watch VideoA ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
The popular vacation haven...
