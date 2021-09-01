'Best decision for Americans': US President Joe Biden defends troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
Published
US President Joe Biden said ending the 20-year war was the best and the 'right' decision for AmericaFull Article
Published
US President Joe Biden said ending the 20-year war was the best and the 'right' decision for AmericaFull Article
Rep. Bill Huizenga criticizes the Biden administration for the evacuation in Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden says the decision to end the war in Afghanistan was the right one, despite Americans still left behind; CBS2's..