At least 29 killed in bus crash in Peru

At least 29 people were killed and several injured early on Tuesday after a passenger bus crashed and plunged into a ravine in central Peru, the National Police said. The pre-dawn accident occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) at kilometer 72 of the central highway linking the capital Lima with Huanuco, after the driver of the bus lost control and crashed into a hillside before plunging about 100 meters to the banks of the Rimac River.

