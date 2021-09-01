Firefighters steering Caldor into Tamarack burn area, away from structures at Tahoe
Published
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With stopping spread of the Caldor Fire becoming increasingly difficult, firefighters have resorted to...Full Article
Published
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With stopping spread of the Caldor Fire becoming increasingly difficult, firefighters have resorted to...Full Article
Firefighters are staging at the Sierra-At-Tahoe Ski Resort, setting down lines and trying to protect structures there. There are..
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An army of firefighters worked Tuesday to try to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake..