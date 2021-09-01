News24.com | Texas six-week abortion ban takes effect
A Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy has taken effect after the US Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups.Full Article
Wednesday, hundreds of bills passed in the 2021 regular legislative session in Texas become law including abortion and voting..
S.B. 8 offers private citizens a $10,000 bounty if they successfully sue anyone “aiding or abetting” abortion-seeking patients..