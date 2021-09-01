New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says Cam Newton's vaccination status had no factor in release
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Cam Newton's vaccination status wasn't a factor in the team's decision to release him.Full Article
New England Patriots Release Cam Newton.
According to CBS Sports NFL..
WBZ Tv's Lisa Gresci talks to CBS Boston.com's Michael Hurley about the Patriots surprising release of quarterback Cam Newton..