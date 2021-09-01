Patriots' Bill Belichick ends speculation over Cam Newton's release
Published
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday ended all speculation over why Cam Newton was cut from the team, and it had...Full Article
Published
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday ended all speculation over why Cam Newton was cut from the team, and it had...Full Article
New England Patriots Release Cam Newton.
New England Patriots Release Cam Newton.
According to CBS Sports NFL..
WBZ TV's Paul Burton reports.