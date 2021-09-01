Russophobic Poland wants Russian gas so much it pays twice the price of it

During the second and third quarters of the year, Poland has been consistently importing over 900 million cubic meters of Russian natural gas per month. This volume corresponds to the maximum level of supplies under the contract with Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. At the same time, the Polish authorities have earned the reputation of one of the most consistent and harsh critics of Russian projects in the energy industry. How Poland volunteered to buy gas at higher price "In January-August 2021, Gazprom increased gas supplies to Poland by 12 percent," Interfax quotes Gazprom's message on production and supplies summarising eight months of the current year. Curiously, Poland's state-owned gas company PGNiG won an arbitration against Gazprom last year and succeeded in the endeavour to revise the price formula. According to representatives of the Polish company, the court made it possible to establish a direct link between the price formula and gas prices in European markets, which would lead to a significant improvement in the conditions of commercial activity.