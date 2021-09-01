WHO says it is monitoring a new Covid variant called 'mu'
Published
The mu variant has mutations that have the potential to evade immunity provided by a previous Covid-19 infection or vaccination, the WHO said.Full Article
Published
The mu variant has mutations that have the potential to evade immunity provided by a previous Covid-19 infection or vaccination, the WHO said.Full Article
CDC Director Advises Unvaccinated People, To Not Travel Over Labor Day Weekend.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Former Health Secretary says 'some aren’t convinced even that is enough to control the Delta variant'