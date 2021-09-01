U.S. Faith Groups Unite To Help Afghan Refugees Resettle

U.S. Faith Groups Unite To Help Afghan Refugees Resettle

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAmerica’s major religions and denominations, often divided on other big issues, have united behind the effort to help receive an influx of refugees from Afghanistan following the end of the United States’ longest war and one of the largest airlifts in history.

Among those gearing up to help are Jewish refugee...

Full Article